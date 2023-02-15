State Softball Championship finals leaving Hastings

Hastings' Smith Softball Complex is the home to the State Softball Tournament
Hastings' Smith Softball Complex is the home to the State Softball Tournament(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The State Softball Championship final game will no longer be played in Hastings.

On Wednesday, the NSAA Board of Directors voted 5 to 3 for changing the format of the tournament to two four-team double elimination brackets with a winner take all championship final.

A change in the format of the championship bracket in both baseball and softball allows for television coverage. Nebraska Public Media is set to televise the NSAA Baseball and Softball Championship Final Games.

“The NSAA is excited to showcase high school softball and baseball and all of the great programs and teams statewide. Placing both on live television will create memories that will last a lifetime for our student-athletes,” said Dan Masters, NSAA Assistant Director in charge of softball and baseball.

But the final will not happen at the Smith Softball Complex. Instead, it will take place at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

The NSAA Board of Directors voted 7 to 1 for moving the finals to Monday to be played at the Connie Claussen Field.

Hastings Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab said they have two years left with the NSAA for the bid.

“We knew about this possibility,” he said. “We understand the NSAA’s position on why they are making the change.”

He said the NSAA wanted to move the championship games to a more stadium-like venue. They wanted the softball teams to have an equal experience of what the boys baseball teams have.

Hassenstab did add that softball will still be played at the Smith Softball Complex on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

He said they are still getting the same amount of days so doesn’t believe it will have a major impact on the community.

The Smith Softball Complex was built in 1995, and Hassenstab said some of the upgrades they have done have come specifically from this tournament.

Those include lengthening the dugouts, improving backstops and coming in the spring, they will add a warmup pitching mound.

“We focused on improvements to make this complex a very viable facility for the NSAA,” said Hassenstab.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
Anna Idigima was arrested in September, accused of stealing $1.2 million in drugs from her job...
Former NSP employee who stole $1.2M in drugs takes plea deal
FILE - Jason Jones as seen in a virtual court appearance. Jones waived his appearance at...
Defense attorney: ‘Nine minutes’ between Laurel killings could take death penalty off the table
Snow is possible for the southern half of Nebraska and Northern Kansas.
Wednesday Forecast: Here we snow again
Lincoln Standing Bear High School will open with freshmen and sophomores only

Latest News

Huskers men’s basketball tops Rutgers in double-digit win on the road
Huskers men’s basketball tops Rutgers in double-digit win on the road
HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Tues. Feb. 14)
HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Tues. Feb. 14)
High school basketball scores and highlights
High school basketball scores and highlights
Isabelle Peters propels Tri County over JCC
HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Monday, Feb. 13)