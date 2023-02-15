Tracking ARPA spending in the city, county

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln and Lancaster County have received millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan funding.

In fact, the combined total is over $100 million, so 10/11 Now asked, just where have those pandemic relief dollars gone?

The American Job Center helps connect people with work opportunities, but the center needed some help itself with accessibility for people with disabilities, among other things.

So last month, the center opened its new location new 14th and N Streets. They moved from their previous space a couple blocks away, and got a full renovation thanks to $1.5 million in ARPA funds through the City of Lincoln.

“This is really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Dylan Wren, a Workforce Administrator with the city.

The city said a new location was crucial.

“We’d actually been on a corrective action plan because our space wasn’t very accessible,” Wren said. “And so we had to move it wasn’t because we wanted to, we literally had to.”

The center is one of many city agencies receiving ARPA funding.

So far the city has allocated $41 million of the $46 million it received from the federal government.

“There are really two main buckets that the mayor wanted to focus on with those dollars,” said Grace Willnerd, the ARPA Compliance Administrator for the City of Lincoln. “One was restoring our economy. The other was renewing our community commitments.”

Lancaster County has allocated $59 million of the $61 million it received in ARPA funding.

Commissioner Rick Vest said with this they’re able to fund projects like improving rural broadband and a new aquatics center in Waverly.

“The board over the course of the last several years recognized that this was a one time, or a very rare occurrence where we were going to be allocation funds,” Vest said. “We couldn’t have done these projects with property taxes. We wanted to make sure we use them to make long-term benefits available.”

For both the county and the city, any remaining ARPA funds have to be allocated by the end of 2024, with all the money spent by the end of 2026.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.