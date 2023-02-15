Weather Alert Day: Snow chances continue into Thursday with breezy conditions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A winter storm system will sweep through the southern half of the 1011 region Wednesday through Thursday morning bringing the chance for snow accumulation to the area. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will continue throughout Thursday depending on location.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for areas along and south of the I-80 corridor will sometime between Thursday morning to Thursday evening, depending on location. When it is all said and done, snowfall potential will likely be confined to areas along and south of the I-80 corridor with the bulk of the snowfall expected along the southern border. There will be a sharp cutoff of snowfall potential for areas along and north of the I-80 corridor.

The bulk of the snowfall in the southern tier of the 1011 region will fall in the overnight hours, Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The band of snow will push eastward through the overnight and linger in southeastern Nebraska by sunrise. Breezy to windy conditions are expected through the overnight hours, winds will be between 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35-40 mph. Therefore, patchy blowing snow is possible through the overnight.

Thursday morning through the afternoon a lingering snow or flurries are possible but come the early afternoon skies will dry up and clear out. Therefore, mostly sunny to partly cloudy are possible by the time we hit the second half of the day. Overall, cloud cover will decrease throughout the day. It will be a breezy day with winds between 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. With the being said, there is the chance for patchy blowing snow in the southern half of the state throughout the day.

As for temperatures, expected snowpack on the ground will cause the cool conditions to be even cooler over the next few days.

Low temperatures Thursday morning will be chilly in the single digits to teens, however with winds between 15 to 20 mph and gust to 35 mph, it will feel much colder due to wind chill. Wind chill values will be as cold as 5 below to the single digits. As mentioned above, breezy conditions may also cause blowing and drifting snow on the roads and create limited visibilities for areas along and south of I-80.

By Thursday afternoon, highs will be well below average across the state... in the upper 20s to low 30s. Highs will be coldest in the southeast and along the southern border, where we will see some snow on the ground. It will be a breezy day as well; winds will be between 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

As we head into the overnight on Thursday skies will be mostly clear with lights winds causing temperatures to take a drop into the single digits to lower teens. Wind chills may be as cold as 5 to 10 below, even with just a light wind around 5 mph.

Weather conditions will quiet down by Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny with a light breeze between 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. High temperatures will be warmer than Thursday and span the mid 30s to mid 40s. Temperatures will be coolest in the southeast, where we are expecting to see Wednesday night and Thursday snow accumulation.

Temperatures will warm through the weekend and into the start of the new week with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Next Tuesday and Wednesday will bring the slight chance for precipitation and cooler temperatures in to the 30s.

