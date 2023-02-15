Wednesday Forecast: Here we snow again

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After one storm system moved through the area Tuesday bringing us rain and some snow, an upper level trough will move across the area Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning providing us the possibility of snow. The best chance of snow, at this time, looks to be in Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas. It will be cold and breezy Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to cloudy. The morning should be dry. Snow develops and moves in during the afternoon. It will stick around mainly the southern half to two-thirds of Nebraska into Northern Kansas through the evening and then taper off from west to east Thursday morning. Clouds will then decrease during the afternoon Thursday. It is going to be breezy with north winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Not only will there be reduced visibility, but blowing and drifting snow is possible too. Roads, sidewalks and parking lots are likely going to be slick as well. As of early Tuesday evening, there was a Winter Storm Watch, Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning in effect for parts of the area Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures look to be at or below average for Wednesday and Thursday and both days should be breezy. Winds on Thursday may be a little lighter, especially in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy to cloudy and breezy early Wednesday morning (KOLN)

Snow begins moving into the area. (KOLN)

Snow is possible for the southern half of Nebraska and Northern Kansas. (KOLN)

Snow will still be likely for much of the southern half of Nebraska and Northern Kansas. (KOLN)

Snow will wrap up from west to east through the morning. (KOLN)

Winter Storm Watch, Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of the area Wednesday into Thursday. (KOLN)

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A warming trend begins Friday and continues into the weekend. It should be dry too. A cooling trend may return early next week with a possibility of snow on Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

