Wednesday Forecast: Snow on the way
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Storm system number one has moved to the east of Nebraska and now storm system number two will move into the plains on Wednesday. Windy conditions expected Wednesday morning and continued blustery Wednesday afternoon. Snow will develop first in southwestern Nebraska and then move east with the best chance of snow in southeastern Nebraska late this afternoon and evening. Snow and wind will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in place for Wednesday afternoon and will continue into Thursday.
The heaviest snow is expected to fall in southern Nebraska with up to 8 inches possible.
Temperatures on Wednesday will be steady in the upper 20s to lower 30s. North-northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph.
Cold and blustery Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows in the teens with a north wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Snow will end in eastern Nebraska Thursday morning, but it will be blustery and cold. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. North wind continued 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Blowing snow could reduce visibility at times.
More sunshine and less wind expected on Friday and not as cold. The weekend will be dry with warmer temperatures.
