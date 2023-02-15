Wednesday Forecast: Snow on the way

Brad's Wednesday First Look Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Storm system number one has moved to the east of Nebraska and now storm system number two will move into the plains on Wednesday. Windy conditions expected Wednesday morning and continued blustery Wednesday afternoon. Snow will develop first in southwestern Nebraska and then move east with the best chance of snow in southeastern Nebraska late this afternoon and evening. Snow and wind will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in place for Wednesday afternoon and will continue into Thursday.

Winter storm warning for southern Nebraska for the potential of heavy snow and wind.
Winter storm warning for southern Nebraska for the potential of heavy snow and wind.(1011 Weather)

The heaviest snow is expected to fall in southern Nebraska with up to 8 inches possible.

Snow develops in southern Nebraska Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Snow develops in southern Nebraska Wednesday afternoon and evening.(1011 Weather)

Temperatures on Wednesday will be steady in the upper 20s to lower 30s. North-northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph.

Temperatures steady in the 20s and 30s.
Temperatures steady in the 20s and 30s.(1011 Weather)

Cold and blustery Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows in the teens with a north wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Low temperatures will be cold, but near the average.
Low temperatures will be cold, but near the average.(1011 Weather)

Snow will end in eastern Nebraska Thursday morning, but it will be blustery and cold. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. North wind continued 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Blowing snow could reduce visibility at times.

Chilly temperatures with a gusty north wind.
Chilly temperatures with a gusty north wind.(1011 Weather)

More sunshine and less wind expected on Friday and not as cold. The weekend will be dry with warmer temperatures.

Temperatures expected to be warmer over the weekend into early next week.
Temperatures expected to be warmer over the weekend into early next week.(1011 Weather)

