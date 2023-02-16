Body of Bruning man found inside grain bin

The body of 43-year-old Jamie Balluch of Bruning was found inside a grain bin.
The body of 43-year-old Jamie Balluch of Bruning was found inside a grain bin.(NSP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Bruning man missing since Feb. 2 has been found dead in Thayer County.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the body of Jaimie Balluch, 43, was found Wednesday inside one of the grain bins at the Bruning Feed and Grain Company. He was employed there.

An earlier press release from NSP on Balluch described him missing under “suspicious circumstances.” The patrol said Thursday than an autopsy on Balluch’s body will be performed Friday and that an investigation into his death and disappearance is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to submit a tip through Nebraska Crime Stoppers. Tips are completely anonymous and can be submitted via the Nebraska Crime Stoppers website, the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or by calling 1-800-422-1494.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm warning for southern Nebraska for the potential of heavy snow and wind.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow moves through the area today, tonight
Until 6 PM for eastern Nebraska and northeastern Kansas.
Weather Alert Day: Areas of light snow to continue through the morning
Hastings' Smith Softball Complex is the home to the State Softball Tournament
Nebraska State Softball Championship finals leaving Hastings
Lincoln man arrested on child porn charges
One injured following fall from roof
One injured after falling off roof near Eagle

Latest News

First responders rescued a person after their vehicle landed in a creek in east Lincoln...
Eagle man recovering from hypothermia after truck rolled into creek
A residential street in Lincoln near 40th and Vine on February 16, 2023.
Lincoln plows hitting residential streets; parking bans in effect
Look for highs in the 30s and 40s on Friday.
Friday Forecast: Quiet with sunshine!
This is a familiar sight in Lincoln Thursday morning - people helping others push their cars...
WATCH: Video and photos from Lincoln snowstorm