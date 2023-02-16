Body of Bruning man found inside grain bin

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Bruning man missing since Feb. 2 has been found dead in Thayer County.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the body of Jaimie Balluch, 43, was found Wednesday inside one of the grain bins at the Bruning Feed and Grain Company. He was employed there.

An earlier press release from NSP on Balluch described him missing under “suspicious circumstances.” The patrol said Thursday than an autopsy on Balluch’s body will be performed Friday and that an investigation into his death and disappearance is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to submit a tip through Nebraska Crime Stoppers. Tips are completely anonymous and can be submitted via the Nebraska Crime Stoppers website, the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or by calling 1-800-422-1494.

