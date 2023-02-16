Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says

Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Bruce Willis’ diagnosis of aphasia has progressed to frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD, his family announced Thursday.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” his family said in a statement.

There are no treatments for the disease.

The 67-year-old actor’s family first announced that he was diagnosed with aphasia in spring 2022.

FTD is the most common form for dementia for people under 60.

The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration says the average life expectancy is seven to 13 years after the start of symptoms.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm warning for southern Nebraska for the potential of heavy snow and wind.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow moves through the area today, tonight
Until 6 PM for eastern Nebraska and northeastern Kansas.
Weather Alert Day: Areas of light snow to continue through the morning
Hastings' Smith Softball Complex is the home to the State Softball Tournament
Nebraska State Softball Championship finals leaving Hastings
Lincoln man arrested on child porn charges
One injured following fall from roof
One injured after falling off roof near Eagle

Latest News

A residential street in Lincoln near 40th and Vine on February 16, 2023.
LIVE: Lincoln officials give update on winter operations
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
Biden wants ‘sharper rules’ on unknown aerial objects
Marine rescue team releases sea turtle back into the ocean after repairing its torn lung.
VIDEO: Sea turtle released back into the ocean after lung tear
EPA chief travels Thursday to assess the ongoing federal and state response to the Feb. 3 train...
EPA chief to visit Ohio toxic train site
Carrie Underwood explained she had been looking for the right dog for her family for a while,...
Carrie Underwood adopts shelter puppy while on tour