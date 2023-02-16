Chick-fil-A opens ‘break room’ in NYC for delivery workers

Chick-fil-A opened a break room for delivery workers in New York City.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Chick-fil-A has created a resting spot for delivery workers in New York City.

The fast food chain has built a break room for people who make deliveries for apps like Doordash, Uber Eats or Grubhub.

The upper east side storefront will be open for a few months.

The “Brake” Room features places to sit and rest, coffee and tea, restrooms, and outlets to charge mobile devices. It even has an indoor bike dock.

Delivery workers will have access to it from Feb. 16 through April 13.

The space will be available from Monday through Saturday, but will be closed on Sundays, just like Chick-fil-A.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

