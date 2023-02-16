Electrical fire causes $80,000 damage to Lincoln apartment building

Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a fire at an apartment near 16th and Sumner Streets Wednesday afternoon.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A fire at an apartment building in Lincoln’s Near South neighborhood Wednesday afternoon caused $80,000 in damage, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames when they arrived on scene at 16th and Sumner Streets around 12:30 p.m.

Residents in all four units had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived.

LFR said the fire was contained to a garden-level apartment. No one was in the apartment where the fire started but firefighters rescued two cats inside.

LFR said the cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm warning for southern Nebraska for the potential of heavy snow and wind.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow moves through the area today, tonight
Winter Storm Warnings continue into this afternoon for south central and southeastern Nebraska.
Weather Alert Day: Areas of light snow to continue through the morning
Hastings' Smith Softball Complex is the home to the State Softball Tournament
Nebraska State Softball Championship finals leaving Hastings
Lincoln man arrested on child porn charges
One injured following fall from roof
One injured after falling off roof near Eagle

Latest News

Motorists help push a stuck vehicle on 'O' street in Lincoln after heavy morning snowfall.
Heavy snow leads to difficult morning commute, snow emergency in Lincoln
This is a familiar sight in Lincoln Thursday morning - people helping others push their cars...
WATCH: Video and photos from Lincoln snowstorm
Fairfest showdown
Battle of the Bands competition at Nebraska State Fair
This is the view from Ron Bohaty, with Lancaster County Engineering, dash as he drove through...
Plows back on Lancaster County roads after dangerous conditions Thursday morning