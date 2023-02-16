Electrical fire causes $80,000 damage to Lincoln apartment building

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A fire at an apartment building in Lincoln’s Near South neighborhood Wednesday afternoon caused $80,000 in damage, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames when they arrived on scene at 16th and Sumner Streets around 12:30 p.m.

Residents in all four units had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived.

LFR said the fire was contained to a garden-level apartment. No one was in the apartment where the fire started but firefighters rescued two cats inside.

LFR said the cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

