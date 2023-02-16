Flights in and out of Lincoln Airport impacted by weather

United Airlines plane at the Lincoln Airport Thursday, February 16.
United Airlines plane at the Lincoln Airport Thursday, February 16.(Lincoln Aiport)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Those flying in and out of the Lincoln Airport today should check their flight statuses and be prepared for delays and interruptions after several inches of snow hit the Capital City.

As of 11:00 a.m., two flights out of Chicago and two flights to Chicago had been cancelled.

Low visibility seen at the Lincoln Airport February 16.
Low visibility seen at the Lincoln Airport February 16.(Lincoln Aiport)

Here’s the link to check the status of arrivals and departures: https://lincolnairport.com/flights-airlines/arrivals-departures/

Omaha’s Eppley Airfield also shows a handful of delays and cancellations impacting both arrivals and departures.

Check for updates here: https://www.flyoma.com/flight-information/arrivals-departures/

