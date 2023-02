Friday Forecast: Quiet with sunshine!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a very snowy start to Thursday, the weather looks to be much quieter as we head into Friday and the weekend. Before we jump into the forecast though, here’s a look at all the snowfall reports we’ve had into the studio as of 4 PM Thursday afternoon.

County Location Snow LANCASTER 3 E LINCOLN 11.0 PHELPS 1 NNW WILCOX 10.5 LANCASTER 2 SSE LINCOLN 10.5 FRANKLIN 6 S WILCOX 10.0 LANCASTER 4 S LINCOLN 10.0 LANCASTER 6 SE LINCOLN 10.0 FRANKLIN HILDRETH 10.0 HITCHCOCK 11 SSW TRENTON 9.8 OTOE NEBRASKA CITY 9.5 LANCASTER LINCOLN - 10/11 STUDIOS 9.5 LANCASTER 4 ENE DENTON 9.0 DOUGLAS 4 SE BENNINGTON 9.0 DOUGLAS 6 NNE OMAHA 9.0 LANCASTER 2 SSW LINCOLN 9.0 SARPY PAPILLION 9.0 DOUGLAS 2 WNW BENNINGTON 9.0 LANCASTER 6 NNE ROCA 9.0 JOHNSON 1 W TECUMSEH 9.0 LANCASTER BENNET 9.0 LANCASTER LINCOLN AIRPORT (NWS) 8.8 DOUGLAS 3 SSE ELKHORN 8.8 SARPY 1 S SPRINGFIELD 8.6 LANCASTER 4 SE LINCOLN 8.5 LANCASTER 1 ENE LINCOLN 8.5 LANCASTER 2 SSW LINCOLN 8.5 CASS AVOCA 8.5 FURNAS WILSONVILLE 8.0 GOSPER 8 S ELWOOD 8.0 SARPY 2 SSW PAPILLION 8.0 SARPY 1 WNW PAPILLION 8.0 KEARNEY 1 N MINDEN 8.0 RED WILLOW 5 W DANBURY 8.0 DOUGLAS 1 ESE OMAHA 8.0 DOUGLAS 2 NE CHALCO 8.0 SARPY 2 ESE BELLEVUE 8.0 CASS LOUISVILLE 8.0 SAUNDERS ASHLAND 8.0 ADAMS 5 NNW LAWRENCE 8.0 PHELPS HOLDREGE 8.0 NEMAHA 5 ESE AUBURN 7.8 LANCASTER 5 E LINCOLN 7.5 CASS 1 NW EAGLE 7.5 DOUGLAS 1 WSW OMAHA 7.5 SARPY 2 ESE BELLEVUE 7.5 DOUGLAS 3 WNW RALSTON 7.5 GAGE BEATRICE 7.5 YORK MCCOOL JUNCTION 7.3 HARLAN 2 NW ORLEANS 7.0 DOUGLAS 4 SE BENNINGTON 7.0 SALINE 3 E FRIEND 7.0 SALINE FRIEND 7.0 LANCASTER 4 ESE LINCOLN 7.0 SARPY 2 W CEDAR CREEK 7.0 DOUGLAS 2 NNE BOYS TOWN 7.0 RED WILLOW DANBURY 7.0 GAGE ADAMS 7.0 SAUNDERS 2 S WAHOO 7.0 CASS WEEPING WATER 7.0 PHELPS 1 NNW HOLDREGE 7.0 HITCHCOCK 8 NNW STRATTON 7.0 NEMAHA AUBURN 6.8 NUCKOLLS LAWRENCE 6.5 CLAY 6 ESE CLAY CENTER 6.5 DOUGLAS 4 N GRETNA 6.5 DOUGLAS 2 NNW BOYS TOWN 6.5 DOUGLAS ELKHORN 6.5 GAGE BEATRICE 6.5 RED WILLOW 10 S MCCOOK 6.5 SALINE CRETE 6.5 ADAMS HASTINGS (NWS) 6.5 RED WILLOW 5 SW MCCOOK 6.3 SARPY 1 NNE PAPILLION 6.2 DOUGLAS MILLARD 6.2 SARPY GRETNA 6.1 CLAY CLAY CENTER 6.0 SEWARD SEWARD 6.0 WEBSTER 4 E RED CLOUD 6.0 JOHNSON 1 S TECUMSEH 6.0 DOUGLAS BENNINGTON 6.0 NUCKOLLS 6 SW NORA 6.0 RED WILLOW 1 WNW MCCOOK 6.0 SARPY SPRINGFIELD 6.0 DUNDY 1 SSW BENKELMAN 6.0 SEWARD SEWARD 5.8 LANCASTER WAVERLY 5.7 DOUGLAS 3 NNW BOYS TOWN 5.6 DOUGLAS 3 SSW BENNINGTON 5.5 LANCASTER 1 ENE LINCOLN 5.5 SARPY 7E SPRINGFIELD 5.5 DOUGLAS 1 N BENNINGTON 5.5 SARPY 1 W OFFUTT AFB 5.5 DOUGLAS 1 NW BOYS TOWN 5.3 FURNAS EDISON 5.0 SALINE 4 WNW DAYKIN 5.0 SARPY 2 WSW LA VISTA 5.0 DOUGLAS 3 NNW BOYS TOWN 5.0 SAUNDERS 1 S WAHOO 5.0 DUNDY 19 N PARKS 5.0 YORK BRADSHAW 5.0 RED WILLOW BARTLEY 5.0 NUCKOLLS OAK 5.0 DUNDY BENKELMAN 5.0 LANCASTER 5 NE GARLAND 4.6 HITCHCOCK CULBERTSON 4.5 NUCKOLLS 1 NW SUPERIOR 4.5 DUNDY 6 NW PARKS 4.5 DOUGLAS 1 WSW OMAHA 4.3 SARPY 2 SSW PAPILLION 4.2 SARPY 1 SW PAPILLION 4.1 JEFFERSON 2 S FAIRBURY 4.1 CASS 2 W WEEPING WATER 4.0 THAYER HUBBELL 4.0 DOUGLAS 1 NNE MILLARD 4.0 JEFFERSON 1 SW DAYKIN 4.0 DOUGLAS 3 NNE BOYS TOWN 4.0 YORK BENEDICT 4.0 HITCHCOCK 3 W TRENTON 4.0 DUNDY 13 N MAX 4.0 THAYER HEBRON 3.8 SARPY 1 WSW PAPILLION 3.8 CHASE 8 W CHAMPION 3.8 SAUNDERS 1 SSW INGLEWOOD 3.7 DODGE 2 NW FREMONT 3.5 JEFFERSON 4 SSW DAYKIN 3.5 SAUNDERS 3 SW MORSE BLUFF 3.5 DOUGLAS 1 WSW OMAHA 3.3 YORK 3 N YORK 3.2 GAGE ADAMS 3.1 DUNDY BENKELMAN 3.0 LANCASTER 1 WNW LINCOLN 3.0 SAUNDERS ASHLAND 3.0 SAUNDERS WESTON 3.0 THAYER 4 NNE BYRON 3.0 POLK 3 NE SHELBY 3.0 FURNAS 1 E CAMBRIDGE 3.0 DODGE 1 S FREMONT 3.0 DOUGLAS 4 ESE OMAHA 3.0 GAGE 1 N BEATRICE 3.0 JEFFERSON 1 N FAIRBURY 3.0 JOHNSON 3 WSW TECUMSEH 3.0 DUNDY HAIGLER 3.0 SAUNDERS CEDAR BLUFFS 3.0 SAUNDERS 2 S WAHOO 2.9 SARPY PAPILLION 2.5 DOUGLAS 4 ESE OMAHA 2.5 HALL 4 ENE DONIPHAN 2.5 PAWNEE 3 ESE STEINAUER 2.5 HAYES HAYES CENTER 2.5 CHASE IMPERIAL 2.3 DOUGLAS 2 N MILLARD 2.0 DODGE FREMONT 2.0 SAUNDERS 5 N MEMPHIS 2.0 LANCASTER 2 WSW MARTELL 2.0 POLK OSCEOLA 2.0 JEFFERSON 4 SSW FAIRBURY 2.0 OTOE 2 NW NEBRASKA CITY 2.0 WASHINGTON 1 WNW HERMAN 2.0 WASHINGTON 4 W FORT CALHOUN 2.0 FRONTIER 2 NW EUSTIS 2.0 WASHINGTON 1 NNW BLAIR 2.0 HALL GRAND ISLAND AIRPORT (NWS) 1.7 DODGE 1 SE FREMONT 1.5 PAWNEE 4 N TABLE ROCK 1.5 RICHARDSON 2SW SHUBERT 1.5 RICHARDSON 3 SSW SHUBERT 1.5 LINCOLN NORTH PLATTE (NWS) 0.3

Friday will be much more quiet, sunny and a tad warmer. A few areas of patchy fog are possible across the 1011 region in the morning, especially in areas that received a helping of snow Wednesday night and Thursday. Any fog that develops should dissipate by the afternoon and leave lots of sunshine for the remainder of the day! A warm front will lift through the area on Friday so the southwesterly breeze between 5-15 mph and the sunshine should cause temperatures to be slightly warmer temperatures. However, this will not be a big warm up and the snow on the ground will prevent significant warming of temperatures. High temperatures will span the 30s to the lower 40s. It will be coolest in south/southeast.

Look for highs in the 30s and 40s on Friday. (KOLN)

The mostly clear skies persist through the overnight hours with a few areas of patchy fog possible into Saturday morning. However, it will be a breezy night with southwesterly winds between 15 to 20 mph, with gust to 30s mph. It will be a mild night with above average low temperatures. Lows will only fall to the upper teens to mid 20s.

Saturday will bring a little more cloud cover into the picture with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Despite cloud cover, temperatures look to be a little warmer. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Areas with snowpack will be cooler than areas without!

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with above average lows once again.... primarily in the 20s. Areas of patchy fog are also possible.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with slightly warmer temperatures once again. Highs will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

A quiet and dry end to the week is expected. President’s Day looks to be the warmest day of the next 7 days with temperatures tapering off into the 20s by Thursday. The chance for precipitation returns Tuesday through Thursday.

Warmer weather into the weekend before another round of cold and wintry precip next week. (KOLN)

