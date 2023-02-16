Heavy snow leads to difficult morning commute, snow emergency in Lincoln

Heavy snow leads to difficult commute on 'O' Street in Lincoln
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A storm system that was late arriving, but dumped a heavy band of snow on Lincoln early Thursday morning led to a difficult morning commute for drivers that had to take on the conditions.

The 10/11 Weather team measured 8.5 inches at the station as of 7 a.m., with more falling. Nearly every part of the city had stuck drivers. O Street was at a standstill with snowy, slippery conditions leading to cars, trucks, and even a City bus getting stuck. Lincoln Police said they had responded to a few minor accidents and 15 motor assists. They said the heavy snow meant drivers were moving slow.

LPS called off class early Thursday, and UNL made the decision to close after 8 am. The City issued a Snow Emergency and said a parking ban would begin at noon. Lincoln Police advised those who don’t have to travel should stay home. If you do have to drive, they said you should take it slow, bring emergency supplies, and be patient.

The City had plows clearing main roads Thursday morning, but Lincoln Police said side streets will likely remain messy for a while.

The Nebraska State Patrol said they’re also seeing vehicles struggling and stuck because of heavy snow and low visibility caused by blowing snow. They’ve helped 58 stuck drivers in Lincoln and Omaha so far.

Related Links
Subscribe to @1011_News on YouTube
10/11 NOW Livestream
School and Business Closings

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm warning for southern Nebraska for the potential of heavy snow and wind.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow moves through the area today, tonight
Hastings' Smith Softball Complex is the home to the State Softball Tournament
Nebraska State Softball Championship finals leaving Hastings
Winter Storm Warnings continue into this afternoon for south central and southeastern Nebraska.
Weather Alert Day: Areas of light snow to continue through the morning
Lincoln man arrested on child porn charges
A local nonprofit is sounding the alarm for some people on Medicaid.
Nebraska nonprofit urges Medicaid recipients to be aware of re-applying

Latest News

First responders rescued a person after their vehicle landed in a creek in east Lincoln...
One person rescued after vehicle lands in creek in east Lincoln
Person rescued from creek
One person rescued after vehicle lands in creek in east Lincoln
Winter Storm Warnings continue into this afternoon for south central and southeastern Nebraska.
Weather Alert Day: Areas of light snow to continue through the morning
Motorists help push a stuck vehicle on 'O' street in Lincoln after heavy morning snowfall.
Heavy snow leads to difficult commute on 'O' Street in Lincoln