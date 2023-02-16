Huskers place 5th in Big Ten Preseason Baseball Poll

Nebraska’s Emmett Olson, Max Anderson, and Brice Matthews each claimed spots on the Big Ten Preseason Honors List, announced by the conference on Thursday.

Olson, a second-team All-Big Ten selection last season, went 3-3 with a 2.86 ERA and a save in 19 appearances, including eight starts in 2022. The Des Plaines, Ill., native totaled 65 strikeouts in 66 innings and limited opposing hitters to a .238 batting average. Olson had five starts with at least six innings and notched seven outings with at least five strikeouts, including a season-high seven strikeouts in two games.

Anderson, a junior infielder, batted .299 with a team-high 12 doubles and 10 home runs last season, while also leading the Huskers with 45 RBI and 47 runs as a sophomore. The Omaha native tallied 18 multi-hit games, including a pair of four-hit games. Anderson went 4-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and two runs at UT Arlington, before having a 4-for-5 day at the plate with two home runs, a double and four RBI in the season finale vs. Michigan State.

Matthews, a junior infielder, appeared in 45 games as a sophomore last season, making 44 starts for the Huskers. The Humble, Texas, native hit .261 at the plate with eight doubles, seven home runs, 29 RBI and 31 runs scored. Matthews recorded 10 multi-hit games and had a team-high 12 stolen bases, while compiling nine multi-RBI games and posting a season-best reached base streak of 22 games.

The Big Ten also released its preseason coaches’ poll on Thursday. Nebraska is picked to finish fifth in the conference, behind Maryland, Rutgers, Iowa and Illinois. Rounding out the preseason poll, Indiana was tabbed sixth.

2023 Big Ten Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. Maryland

2. Rutgers

3. Iowa

4. Illinois

5. Nebraska

6. Indiana

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.