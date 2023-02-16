LPS cancels class for Thursday

LPS Logo
LPS Logo(LPS)
By Ryan Swanigan and Laura Halm
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools has called off classes for Thursday due to the winter storm moving through much of eastern Nebraska.

All LPS classes and activities are canceled.

School leaders said Friday is an Elementary Plan Day meaning there will be no school for elementary students only.

All LPS students will also not have classes on Monday or Tuesday for the already scheduled break.

