LTU declares snow emergency for City of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities has released the following information regarding a winter storm moving through Lincoln Thursday.

A snow emergency for the City of Lincoln is in effect. Beginning at noon on Thursday, parking will be banned on both sides of emergency snow routes, arterial streets, school and bus routes.

Plow teams will continue operations throughout the day.

Streets are completely snow covered. Drivers should use caution during the morning commute.

StarTran buses will operate during the snowstorm. Riders are encouraged to plan for delays and dress appropriately for winter conditions. Lincoln residents who live on bus routes are urged to clear sidewalks promptly for easy and safe access to and from bus stops. This effort will also help prevent bus delays.

