NSAA State Wrestling Championships: Highlights & Results
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are underway at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The tournament began Thursday morning and runs through Saturday’s finals, which are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. The championships will be televised on Nebraska Public Media.
Lincoln East qualified 13 wrestlers for the State Meet, including returning champion Gabe Turman. The Spartans are expected to contend for a Class A team championship. Lincoln Southwest, meanwhile, sent a school-record 12 wrestlers to State. In Class B, there is strong representation from area schools Beatrice, Waverly, and Norris.
Class C has a trio of local wrestlers looking to complete undefeated seasons: Alex Schademann (Fillmore Central), Tristan Burbach (Central City), and Ziyahn Ornelas (Wilber-Clatonia). Schademann enters the State Championships with a 51-0 record.
Aquinas is a heavy favorite to win the Class D team championship. The Monarchs had six wrestlers win district championships, including Jakob Kavan, who is a two-time state finalist.
