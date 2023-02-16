NSAA State Wrestling Championships: Highlights & Results

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are underway at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The tournament began Thursday morning and runs through Saturday’s finals, which are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. The championships will be televised on Nebraska Public Media.

Lincoln East qualified 13 wrestlers for the State Meet, including returning champion Gabe Turman. The Spartans are expected to contend for a Class A team championship. Lincoln Southwest, meanwhile, sent a school-record 12 wrestlers to State. In Class B, there is strong representation from area schools Beatrice, Waverly, and Norris.

Lincoln East keeps the hot streak going on the mat.



At 106 Leland Sindel is the first spartan to advance to the semifinals pic.twitter.com/xU9oESjlhY — Eddie Messel (@EddieMesselTV) February 16, 2023

Class C has a trio of local wrestlers looking to complete undefeated seasons: Alex Schademann (Fillmore Central), Tristan Burbach (Central City), and Ziyahn Ornelas (Wilber-Clatonia). Schademann enters the State Championships with a 51-0 record.

Aquinas is a heavy favorite to win the Class D team championship. The Monarchs had six wrestlers win district championships, including Jakob Kavan, who is a two-time state finalist.

Tune into 1011 NOW for coverage from Omaha during our nightly newscasts.

LNE Rocket Boys Wrestler 🤼‍♀️ Ivan Eloume advances to round two with a pin at the 3:42 mark vs Kearney. 👏 pic.twitter.com/fAzutXz2Jz — Northeast Athletics (@RocketAthletics) February 16, 2023

As our 12 state wrestling qualifiers head to the state tournament, we’ll take a look at each wrestler and their journey to Omaha! @lswathletics @Lsw_sff pic.twitter.com/SW9kUmzR7q — Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks Wrestling (@lsw_wrestling) February 15, 2023

Westin Sherlock wins by fall!! 📌 pic.twitter.com/TTauMSMS0T — LincolnEastWrestling (@EastWrestling) February 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.