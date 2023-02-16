NSAA State Wrestling Championships: Highlights & Results

The 2023 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
The 2023 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are underway at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The tournament began Thursday morning and runs through Saturday’s finals, which are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. The championships will be televised on Nebraska Public Media.

Click for Live Results

Lincoln East qualified 13 wrestlers for the State Meet, including returning champion Gabe Turman. The Spartans are expected to contend for a Class A team championship. Lincoln Southwest, meanwhile, sent a school-record 12 wrestlers to State. In Class B, there is strong representation from area schools Beatrice, Waverly, and Norris.

Class C has a trio of local wrestlers looking to complete undefeated seasons: Alex Schademann (Fillmore Central), Tristan Burbach (Central City), and Ziyahn Ornelas (Wilber-Clatonia). Schademann enters the State Championships with a 51-0 record.

Aquinas is a heavy favorite to win the Class D team championship. The Monarchs had six wrestlers win district championships, including Jakob Kavan, who is a two-time state finalist.

Tune into 1011 NOW for coverage from Omaha during our nightly newscasts.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm warning for southern Nebraska for the potential of heavy snow and wind.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow moves through the area today, tonight
Winter Storm Warnings continue into this afternoon for south central and southeastern Nebraska.
Weather Alert Day: Areas of light snow to continue through the morning
Hastings' Smith Softball Complex is the home to the State Softball Tournament
Nebraska State Softball Championship finals leaving Hastings
Lincoln man arrested on child porn charges
One injured following fall from roof
One injured after falling off roof near Eagle

Latest News

Huskers practice indoors ahead of San Diego trip
Huskers practice indoors ahead of San Diego trip
nwu
Nebraska Wesleyan vs. Simpson College
Jaz Shelley scored a career-high 37 points at Minnesota.
Huskers lose to Minnesota on last-second shot
Emmett Olson is a pitcher for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Olson named Opening Day Starter