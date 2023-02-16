Olson named Opening Day Starter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emmett Olson will be Nebraska’s starting pitcher for the Huskers’ 2023 season opener. Olson earned the job following a breakout sophomore season, where he made 19 appearances with a 2.86 ERA.

Nebraska begins the upcoming campaign on Friday at San Diego. Olson said he’s never played in California before and he looks forward to leading the Huskers on opening day. Will Bolt described the junior lefty as a competitive pitcher with big-moment experience.

Olson will be followed by Jace Kaminska and Caleb Clark in the pitching rotation. Monday’s starter is TBD, according to Bolt.

