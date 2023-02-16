Olson named Opening Day Starter

Emmett Olson is a pitcher for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Emmett Olson is a pitcher for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emmett Olson will be Nebraska’s starting pitcher for the Huskers’ 2023 season opener. Olson earned the job following a breakout sophomore season, where he made 19 appearances with a 2.86 ERA.

Nebraska begins the upcoming campaign on Friday at San Diego. Olson said he’s never played in California before and he looks forward to leading the Huskers on opening day. Will Bolt described the junior lefty as a competitive pitcher with big-moment experience.

Olson will be followed by Jace Kaminska and Caleb Clark in the pitching rotation. Monday’s starter is TBD, according to Bolt.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
Anna Idigima was arrested in September, accused of stealing $1.2 million in drugs from her job...
Former NSP employee who stole $1.2M in drugs takes plea deal
Winter storm warning for southern Nebraska for the potential of heavy snow and wind.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow moves through the area today, tonight
FILE - Jason Jones as seen in a virtual court appearance. Jones waived his appearance at...
Defense attorney: ‘Nine minutes’ between Laurel killings could take death penalty off the table
Snow is possible for the southern half of Nebraska and Northern Kansas.
Wednesday Forecast: Here we snow again

Latest News

Fans gather for the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo.,...
WATCH: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs
Hastings' Smith Softball Complex is the home to the State Softball Tournament
Nebraska State Softball Championship finals leaving Hastings
Huskers men’s basketball tops Rutgers in double-digit win on the road
Huskers men’s basketball tops Rutgers in double-digit win on the road
HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Tues. Feb. 14)
HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Tues. Feb. 14)