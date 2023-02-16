One injured after falling off roof near Eagle

One injured following fall from roof
One injured following fall from roof(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEAR EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was injured after they fell off a roof Wednesday morning just south of Eagle.

10/11 Now spoke with Eagle Fire and Rescue who said they responded to the scene near C and 2nd Roads, along with two other rural departments and a Star Care helicopter. The patient, who has not been identified, was treated on scene by those local units and was then transferred to Star Care for transport to a hospital. Right now, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

No other details were given by first responders. We know that a large construction project is underway in the same area where the incident happened.

