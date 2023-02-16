One person rescued after vehicle lands in creek in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders rescued a person after their vehicle landed in a creek in east Lincoln.

The emergency call came in Thursday at 8:20 a.m. from N 134th and O Street.

A 10/11 reporter on scene said one person was transported from the scene in an ambulance.

Lincoln had received around 9 inches of snow at the time of the crash.

