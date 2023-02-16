Pizza shop robbed 4 times by the same man, police say

A 46-year-old man is charged with burglarizing Donatos Pizza in Midtown four times last year. (Source: WSMV)
By Tony Garcia, Carley Gordon and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 16, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into the same Nashville pizza place four separate times over the span of one month.

According to the arrest affidavit, 46-year-old Michael Dinnan was captured on surveillance video committing four robberies at Donatos Pizza on Broadway. The first incident was on Oct. 30, when police say he broke through a glass window in front of the restaurant and stole roughly $200 worth of beer from a cooler.

Officials believe Dinnan robbed Donatos again on Nov. 11, where the same broken window was used to access the restaurant. Dinnan is accused of stealing more beer, a tip jar, a speaker and an Apple iPad during this break-in.

Donatos Pizza was robbed two more times over the next two weeks.

On Nov. 13, Dinnan allegedly broke in and stole large amounts of beer and was seen eating various food items inside the restaurant. The same broken window, which had been boarded up with plywood from the previous break-ins, was used to gain access inside.

On Nov. 24, Dinnan is accused of again breaking into Donatos using the same broken window in the front of the building and could be seen on security footage stealing beer and checking the tip jar for money.

Detectives arrested Dinnan on Tuesday night and found numerous cans of beer in his possession, believed to be stolen from the beer cooler at Donatos.

Dinnan is charged with numerous counts of felony burglary, theft of property and vandalism. He remains in custody on a $62,500 bond.

