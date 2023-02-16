Plows back on Lancaster County roads after dangerous conditions Thursday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster county engineering sent plows back onto county roads after visibility issues forced them to call the equipment back to garages Thursday morning.

Pam Dingman, county engineer, said the blowing snow and near-white out conditions have been challenging their staff and making it difficult to keep roads clear.

“It’s a pretty incredible amount of snow,” Dingman said.

She said they are having some struggles with snow causing maintenance issues, but nothing out of the ordinary. Their plan is to work until dark Thursday and get back out Friday morning to keep roads as clear as possible. They only have staff for one shift and Dingman said overnight work is too dangerous, anyway.

Lancaster County Engineering crews back on county roads. (Lancaster County Engineering)

“When you get out in the county and have visibility challenges, you need to know where the road is at,” Dingman said.

Dingman said if drivers don’t have to go out, stay home and off the roads, and if out driving, stay back 100 feet from snow removal crews.

“We want everyone to be safe out there,” Dingman said. “We’re just going to do the best we can.”

Drivers are urged to stay 100 feet away from county snow removal equipment. (Lancaster County Engineering)

