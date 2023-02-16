Senator Mike Jacobson introduces LB281 to rebuild 4-H camp in Halsey

Sen. Mike Jacobson introduces LB281(KNOP)
By Ryan Valenta
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A 64-year-old 4-H camp was destroyed after the Halsey National Forest fire in October 2022. One senator is trying to pass a bill to provide funding to rebuild it.

On Wednesday afternoon, Senator Mike Jacobson introduced LB281, his 8th bill in the 2023 Nebraska Legislative Session, which would provide grants to non-profit organizations trying to build or renovate current youth outdoor education facilities.

The bill would grant a one-time transfer of $50 million from the state’s general fund to the Department of Economic Development. Applicants would have to match 25 percent of their financial request, and no applicant would receive more than $30 million.

Jacobson said other NPOs could use the funding, but felt the 4-H camp was the most in need of the money.

“The Nebraska Sandhills are a world-class destination,” said Jacobson. “We need to simultaneously invest in them, preserve them, and experience them.”

Some testifiers in support of the bill said they went to the same 4-H camp that burned down, and they want to give the current youth the same opportunity.

Proponents estimate the cost needed to rebuild the 4-H camp and update its facilities would have a price tag of around $37 million. The yearly revenue generated by tourism in the Sandhills is around $4 million, setting the payback timeline at close to nine years.

