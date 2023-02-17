4 found shot in Arkansas, person of interest detained

According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on...
According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on Harrisburg Road.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – Police in Arkansas say four people were hurt in a shooting and a person of interest has been detained.

According to officers, around 8 p.m. three people were found shot at the Gladiolus apartment complex near Gladiola Express on Harrisburg Road. KAIT reports they were taken to the hospital but there’s currently no word on their conditions.

At 9:15 p.m., Jonesboro police reported a fourth victim, and the Craighead County coroner has been called to the scene.

A person of interest has been detained, according to officers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a familiar sight in Lincoln Thursday morning - people helping others push their cars...
WATCH: Video and photos from Lincoln snowstorm
A residential street in Lincoln near 40th and Vine on February 16, 2023.
Lincoln plows hitting residential streets; parking bans in effect
Winter storm warning for southern Nebraska for the potential of heavy snow and wind.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow moves through the area today, tonight
Until 6 PM for eastern Nebraska and northeastern Kansas.
Weather Alert Day: Areas of light snow to continue through the morning
Hastings' Smith Softball Complex is the home to the State Softball Tournament
Nebraska State Softball Championship finals leaving Hastings

Latest News

Snow doesn’t stop Shelton fans from flocking to PBA.
Snow doesn’t stop Shelton fans from flocking to PBA
MSU staff and students are working to figure out how to return to normalcy after a shooting on...
Michigan State University staff consider returning after campus shooting
Officials say 67-year-old Chunli Zhao is in custody after seven people were killed in two...
Worker pleads not guilty to killing 7 at California farms
A California mass shooting suspect pleads not guilty after admitting he committed the crimes to...
Half Moon bay, California shooting suspect pleads not guilty