Center for People in Need: Random Acts of Kindness Day

The Center for People in Need accepts donations ranging from monetary donations to food, clothing and toiletries.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday is National Random Acts of Kindness Day and The Center for People in Need is calling on the community to get in on the action.

More than 1,800 families receive assistance from the Center for People in Need each week. They help provide weekly and monthly distributions of food and diapers to low income community members.

The Center for People in Need also offers services like career development and tax preparation courses.

Macala Carter, CPN executive director, says this is a great opportunity to clean out your closet and donate some gently used clothes.

“We welcome donations, we welcome volunteers, and donations come in lots of different forms,” Carter said. “When I say donations of course there those that are monetary donations that we need in order to operate. But we also have opportunities to bring clothing and household goods.”

The CPN is open from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. with all of their services.

If you’re interested in volunteering or learning more about CPN you can check out their website, here.

