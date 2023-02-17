City of Lincoln: Snow Emergency and residential parking ban remains in effect

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The City of Lincoln posted an update to their winter operations on Friday at 2:10 p.m.

According to officials, a Snow Emergency for the City of Lincoln is in effect. There is one parking ban. The snow emergency parking ban ended at 8 a.m. Friday. The residential parking ban remains in effect.

A residential parking ban means that parking is banned only on the odd side of residential streets. This will assist snowplow crews in clearing neighborhood streets faster and more efficiently. A residential parking ban applies to streets that are not emergency snow routes, arterials or bus routes or included in a snow removal district.

Officials said crews continue to plow and treat emergency snow routes, arterial, bus and school routes. Residential plowing continues across the city. Some areas are progressing faster than others due to snow depth, drifting, and parking. Crews will remain on duty until all areas are plowed.

Weather conditions are currently clear.

Arterial streets are wet with slush. Residential streets range from slush to snow packed. Drivers should be alert for slick spots. Please adhere to the parking bans and utilize alternate parking to allow plows to clear your streets quickly and efficiently.

City officials encourage StarTran riders to plan for delays and dress appropriately for winter conditions. Lincoln residents who live on bus routes are urged to clear sidewalks promptly for easy and safe access to and from bus stops. This effort will also help prevent bus delays.

Track snowplow and winter operations in Lincoln at lincoln.ne.gov/snow.

