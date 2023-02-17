Events happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Capital City, here are a few ideas, courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

ABATE DISTRICT 2 LINCOLN BIKE SHOW

5-10pm Fri., 9:30am-8pm Sat. 10am-5pm Sun.: $10 Friday admission, $15 Saturday and Sunday admission, $25 Weekend pass (for purchase on Friday only), Free for youth ages 12 & under with a paying adult

Don’t miss the 37th Annual ABATE District 2 Lincoln Bike Show: Welcome to the Jungle. This bike show is a family-oriented show with something for everyone. Check out all the bikes on display! This event is at Lancaster Event Center, located at 4100 N. 84th Street. For more information visit www.abatenedistrict2.com.

MARDI GRAS AT DEER SPRINGS

1-9pm Sat.; Items for purchase

Wear your favorite festive Mardi Gras mask to the winery and celebrate Mardi Gras. They will be serving complimentary slices of King Cake with your wine bottle purchase! There will be a prize for the guest who finds the baby trinket in their cake! King Cake will be available throughout the day (while supplies last). This event is at Deer Springs Winery, located at 16255 Adams Street. For more information visit www.deerspringswinery.com

POUR CRAFT BEER & SPIRITS PRESENTS 5TH ANNUAL GIRL SCOUT COOKIE & CRAFT BEER PAIRING

3-6pm Sat.; Items for purchase

It’s that time of year again! You don’t want to miss the return of one of Pour Craft Beer & Spirits* most delicious events, Girl Scout Cookie and Beer Pairing! They’ll have four different cookies paired with four different beers. There will be boxes of cookies for sale on site the day of the event. This event is at Pour Craft Beer & Spirits, located at 4400 S. 70th Street, #100. For more information call (402) 904-4771 or visit www.facebook.com/events/507265884825218.

BIG B.A.D. BIRDHOUSE PROJECT COMMUNITY BUILD

2-4pm Sun.: Free admission, but registration is required

Big B.A.D. Birdhouse Project is a community birdhouse building and design project for individuals and families of all abilities and ages. Free birdhouse kits will be provided to each registered child from ages 6-17. and adults are welcome to join and build with the kids. All art supplies will be provided, and families can take their birdhouses home with them. Come help them create a more beautiful and bird-friendly community. This event is at Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, located at 11700 SW 100th Street in Denton, NE. For more information call (402) 797-2301 or visit https://springcreek.audubon.org/events/big-bad-birdhouse-project.community-build

EARLY CHILDHOOD FAMILY FAIR

2pm Event starts Sun.; Free

The fair is a fun time for families to interact with each other, play and learn together. There will be arts and crafts, activities, free books (while supplies last) and a concert by The String Beans! While your kids play games, make art and dance, you can discover the Lincoln organizations and businesses that support and serve populations with kids aged 0-8. This event is at Gateway Mall, located at 6100 O Street. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/915665823122218.

