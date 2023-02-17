How Lincoln’s residential snow plow contractors are paid

A closer look at the contracts for snow removal companies hired by the City of Lincoln to clear residential streets
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following an overnight snowstorm this week in Lincoln, residential snow plow companies contracted through the city were deployed for the first time in two years.

Five companies have contracts with the city: K2 Construction, Lee’s Lawn Maintenance, Nebraska Digging Services, Rutalkn Inc., and Vasa Construction.

Their contracts show that the city will call each company on an as-needed basis, and the total amount of products and services they bill to the city can’t exceed $467,500.

Contracted companies are paid by the city depending on the number of lane miles they plow, and factors like the depth of the snow.

The contracts are for one year, with an option to continue renewing the partnership with the city for another three years.

Each company is assigned to various sections of neighborhoods around the city, with the total lane miles assigned to each company coming in around 340.

In total, the city has split up its snow clean-up areas into 70 different sections.

The companies have anywhere from 12 to 30 hours after they are called on by the city to clear residential areas, depending on the amount of snowfall Lincoln received.

For example, a storm like Thursday morning that brought over eight inches of snow would give those contracted companies up to 30 hours to do two passes over residential roads.

There are also built-in bonuses for drivers if the city determines they will be working in challenging or blizzard conditions.

Contracted companies are not allowed to stop working on residential streets to do any other snow removal work, or reduce the number of trucks they agreed to supply to the area to do work not related to the city contract.

When the work is complete, the contract outlines that an inspector from the city will come out to look at the area and either approve it or ask the contracted company to come back and do it again.

Contracted Companies and Assignments:

K2 Construction: 6A, 6B, 6C, 7A, 7B, 7C, 7D, 8A, 8B, 8C, 8D, 11A, 11B, 11C, 11D

Lee’s Lawn Maintenance: 12C, 12D, 15A, 15B, 15C, 15D

Nebraska Digging Services: 9A, 9B, 9C, 9D, 12A, 12B, 13A, 13B, 13C, 13D, 16A, 16B, 16C, and 16D

Rutalkn Inc.: 1A, 1B, 2A 2B, 2C, 2D, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 5A, 5B, 5C, 5D, 18A, 18B, 18C, 18D

Vasa Construction: 10A, 10B, 10C, 10D, 14A, 14B, 14C, 14D, 17A, 17B, 17C, and 17D

See which section your neighborhood falls in here.

