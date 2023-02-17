Huskers Announce Central City Spring Match Presented by FNBO

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska volleyball team will play its 2023 Spring Match presented by FNBO against Wichita State at the new Bison Activity Dome in Central City on Saturday, April 29. The match is set to begin at 2 p.m., with doors opening 90 minutes prior to first serve. The Huskers will sign autographs after the match.

Tickets will go on sale to the public in person only at the main entrance of the Central City Performing Arts Center (2815 17th Avenue) at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 10. A select number of reserved courtside seats will be for sale ($27), while most of the tickets for sale will be general admission ($12) and standing room only ($12). You must be 16 or older to purchase tickets, and there will be a maximum of four tickets sold per person. There will be no ticket replacement for lost tickets and you must pay with cash or card. No tickets will be sold through the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.

For the second consecutive year, the Huskers’ spring match will be televised statewide on Nebraska Public Media and streamed online on B1G+. In addition to television and streaming coverage, the match will air on select Huskers Radio Network affiliates and the official Huskers App.

The Bison Activity Dome, with a capacity of 2,098, opened in December 2022 and is home to Central City High School athletics. This will be the Huskers’ first trip to Central City and will be the eighth different town in Nebraska to host the spring volleyball match.

Last year, Nebraska played in Grand Island at the Heartland Events Center, where the Huskers beat Kansas, 3-1, in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,117.

