Inmate missing from Lincoln Community Corrections Center

Dakota Parrott is a missing inmate from the Community Correctional Center-Lincoln.
Dakota Parrott is a missing inmate from the Community Correctional Center-Lincoln.(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police were notified of a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln Friday afternoon.

Dakota Parrott, 30, is believed to have removed his electronic monitor near South 48th and Sumner Streets after leaving his place of employment early Friday morning.

On October 19, 2018, Parrott began serving his 5-6 year sentence. He was charged for using a firearm to commit a felony and terroristic threats in Douglas County and driving under a revoked license in Lancaster County.

Parrott has a tentative release date of Sept. 20, 2024 and was scheduled for a parole hearing in June 2023.

Parrott is a white male, 5′8″, and 160 pounds with strawberry blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lincoln Police or Nebraska State Patrol.

