Lincoln Fire & Rescue announced new lifesaving paramedic equipment for American Heart Month

This is an example of the new equipment the Lincoln Fire Department will be getting.
This is an example of the new equipment the Lincoln Fire Department will be getting.(City of Lincoln)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Fire & Rescue announced new lifesaving paramedic equipment during a news conference Friday morning.

LFR was awarded $2.2 million to purchase state-of-the-art equipment.

Jamie Pospisil, Battalion Chief, announced the new equipment during the 10:30 a.m. news conference.

The new equipment includes:

  • 35 LIFEPAK 15 Cardiac Arrest Monitors
  • 20 LIFEPAK Simulators
  • 12 Power Cots
  • 11 Powerloads
  • 12 Stair Chairs
  • 8 LUCAS 3 Chest Compression devices

Dr. Noah Bernhardson, emergency medical physician, said that out of 141 non-traumatic cardiac arrest cases that occurred in Lincoln in 2022, there were 70.8% cases where bystanders began performing CPR before paramedics arrived.

The 2022 Lincoln average was higher than the national average, 40.8%.

Twenty-six people in Lincoln were successfully brought back to life from cardiac arrest in 2022.

