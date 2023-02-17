Lincoln Fire & Rescue announced new lifesaving paramedic equipment for American Heart Month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Fire & Rescue announced new lifesaving paramedic equipment during a news conference Friday morning.

LFR was awarded $2.2 million to purchase state-of-the-art equipment.

Jamie Pospisil, Battalion Chief, announced the new equipment during the 10:30 a.m. news conference.

The new equipment includes:

35 LIFEPAK 15 Cardiac Arrest Monitors

20 LIFEPAK Simulators

12 Power Cots

11 Powerloads

12 Stair Chairs

8 LUCAS 3 Chest Compression devices

Dr. Noah Bernhardson, emergency medical physician, said that out of 141 non-traumatic cardiac arrest cases that occurred in Lincoln in 2022, there were 70.8% cases where bystanders began performing CPR before paramedics arrived.

The 2022 Lincoln average was higher than the national average, 40.8%.

Twenty-six people in Lincoln were successfully brought back to life from cardiac arrest in 2022.

