Lincoln Police hires Public Information Officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police has hired a Public Information Officer who will serve as the ‘face’ of the department during daily briefings with media.

A press release from the department said Erika Thomas is the first person in this role at the Lincoln Police Department to have served as a journalist. Erika spent two decades in newsrooms across the country, working as a producer, reporter and most recently as an evening anchor in Northwest Arkansas.

She attended the University of Missouri in Columbia and graduated summa cum laude with dual degrees in Broadcast Journalism and Economics.

“The public information office manager position is incredibly important to any police department in this country in 2023,” Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said. “As a former member of the media, Erika knows first-hand how to get our news to the media in an accurate and timely manner. Building upon our already robust social media presence, Erika will rely upon her valuable experience in news to inform our public about Lincoln law enforcement news, both through the media and through our Lincoln Police presence on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.”

Erika will start at LPD at the end of March.

Two of LPD’s recent PIOs, Erin Spilker and Angela Sands, have sued the city alleging sexual harassment and discrimination within the police department.

