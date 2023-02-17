Lincoln Police hires Public Information Officer

Erika Thomas
Erika Thomas(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police has hired a Public Information Officer who will serve as the ‘face’ of the department during daily briefings with media.

A press release from the department said Erika Thomas is the first person in this role at the Lincoln Police Department to have served as a journalist. Erika spent two decades in newsrooms across the country, working as a producer, reporter and most recently as an evening anchor in Northwest Arkansas.

She attended the University of Missouri in Columbia and graduated summa cum laude with dual degrees in Broadcast Journalism and Economics.

“The public information office manager position is incredibly important to any police department in this country in 2023,” Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said. “As a former member of the media, Erika knows first-hand how to get our news to the media in an accurate and timely manner. Building upon our already robust social media presence, Erika will rely upon her valuable experience in news to inform our public about Lincoln law enforcement news, both through the media and through our Lincoln Police presence on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.”

Erika will start at LPD at the end of March.

Two of LPD’s recent PIOs, Erin Spilker and Angela Sands, have sued the city alleging sexual harassment and discrimination within the police department.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of 43-year-old Jamie Balluch of Bruning was found inside a grain bin.
Body of Bruning man found inside grain bin
This is a familiar sight in Lincoln Thursday morning - people helping others push their cars...
WATCH: Video and photos from Lincoln snowstorm
A residential street in Lincoln near 40th and Vine on February 16, 2023.
Lincoln plows hitting residential streets; parking bans in effect
First responders rescued a person after their vehicle landed in a creek in east Lincoln...
Eagle man recovering from hypothermia after truck rolled into creek
The 2023 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
NSAA State Wrestling Championships: Highlights & Results

Latest News

Not as cold this afternoon with sunshine
Friday Forecast: Quiet with sunshine!
A semi jackknifed at mm 399 around 10 a.m. Thursday blocking the interstate.
Troopers respond to over 250 weather-related incidents Thursday
USPS delivering mail in the snow
USPS still delivers mail through snowy conditions
Several things to check out this weekend around Lincoln in this week's Friday Fast Facts.
Friday Fast Facts: What's up this weekend - 1011Now