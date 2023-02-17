Man escapes just before train smashes vehicle in Roca, sheriff’s office says

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A close call between a man and a train Friday morning in Roca is a good reminder to slow down on slick roads.

Sgt. Derek Horalek with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a 34-year-old man was driving too fast for the road conditions on Roca Road when the accident happened around 8:30 a.m.

Sgt. Horalek said the train crossing arms started to go down but the driver of a Chevy Sonic couldn’t get stopped in time. The driver tried to swerve into a snow pile but his vehicle got stuck on the railroad tracks.

The driver jumped out of his vehicle before a BNSF train smashed and totaled his car, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man didn’t suffer any injuries but was cited for driving too fast for conditions and having no proof of registration and insurance.

