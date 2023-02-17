Man to spend life in prison for rape of 18-month-old baby

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – An Alabama man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after a jury convicted him on Thursday of first-degree rape of a baby, along with other charges.

According to the Mobile District Attorney, 26-year-old Cody Ryan Lee Bush was found guilty on all counts, including:

  • First-degree rape of a child under 7
  • First-degree sodomy of a child under 7
  • 8 counts of possession of child pornography
  • 5 counts of dissemination of child pornography

Prosecutors said Bush raped an 18-month-old female relative in 2020.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Bush also molested another young girl several years ago when she was between 7 and 9 years old. During a search of Bush’s home in 2019, investigators found pornographic videos of that victim, according to court records.

“What we presented in court was hard to see and hard to hear. We are thankful the jury saw the truth,” Mobile District Attorney Keith Blackwood said.

Records show Bush is being held at the Mobile Metro Jail.

Bush will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole at his sentencing March 20.

