Nebraska State Patrol arrests Omaha man in child exploitation investigation

(NSP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, have arrested an Omaha man after a child exploitation investigation.

On Feb. 7, 2023, NSP performed a search warrant at the residence of 1319 South 8th Street, in Omaha. The search of the residence involved a child exploitation investigation.

According to NSP, the resident, 57-year-old Timothy E. Sousa, was arrested for possession of child pornography and unlawful intrusion. Sousa was lodged in Douglas County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of 43-year-old Jamie Balluch of Bruning was found inside a grain bin.
Body of Bruning man found inside grain bin
This is a familiar sight in Lincoln Thursday morning - people helping others push their cars...
WATCH: Video and photos from Lincoln snowstorm
A residential street in Lincoln near 40th and Vine on February 16, 2023.
Lincoln plows hitting residential streets; parking bans in effect
First responders rescued a person after their vehicle landed in a creek in east Lincoln...
Eagle man recovering from hypothermia after truck rolled into creek
The 2023 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
NSAA State Wrestling Championships: Highlights & Results

Latest News

School sign and police
Omaha school security guard accused of sexually abusing student
This is an example of the new equipment the Lincoln Fire Department will be getting.
Lincoln Fire & Rescue announced new lifesaving paramedic equipment for American Heart Month
Sunday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Seasonable with some clouds
84th St. & Holdrege St.
City of Lincoln: Snow Emergency and residential parking ban remains in effect