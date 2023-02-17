Nebraska State Patrol arrests Omaha man in child exploitation investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, have arrested an Omaha man after a child exploitation investigation.

On Feb. 7, 2023, NSP performed a search warrant at the residence of 1319 South 8th Street, in Omaha. The search of the residence involved a child exploitation investigation.

According to NSP, the resident, 57-year-old Timothy E. Sousa, was arrested for possession of child pornography and unlawful intrusion. Sousa was lodged in Douglas County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

