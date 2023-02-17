Omaha school security guard accused of sexually abusing student

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A security guard with Omaha Public Schools was placed on leave and arrested after allegedly having sex with a student.

According to court documents, 31-year-old Jarrell Williams was charged with first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee. Williams was employed as a security guard at Omaha Northwest High School where the victim is a student.

Jarrell Williams
Jarrell Williams(Omaha Police Department)

On Jan. 6., 2023, officers responded to a call from a mother alleging that her two daughters, ages 15 and 16, were having a disturbance with one threatening to run away. One of the daughters did run away before officers arrived.

While the daughters argued, their mother claimed she heard one sister accuse the other of having a sexual relationship with a school security guard.

The girl who ran away was found Jan. 17. During an interview, she allegedly told officers that she had sex with Williams around Christmas 2022 at his home while he was employed by Omaha Public Schools.

Williams was placed on leave when the school learned of the accusation and he was later arrested by Omaha Police on Feb. 15.

Omaha Public Schools says the process to terminate Williams’ employment is currently underway.

Williams was in Douglas County Court Friday and had his bond set at $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 22.

A letter by the Northwest High principal was sent to families Friday:

Dear Northwest High Staff and Families:

We are writing to share that law enforcement has arrested a school employee for inappropriate contact with a minor. The individual was placed on leave immediately after we learned of the report and remained on leave through the police investigation. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement.

Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of the students we serve. We take this most seriously. If you are ever concerned about inappropriate behavior, please call Child Protective Services at 1-800-652-1999.

Though this letter shares what I can on this matter, if you have any questions or concerns, please contact our school at (531) 299-2740.

Dr. Kimberly Jackson, Principal of Northwest High

