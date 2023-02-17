Snow doesn’t stop Shelton fans from flocking to PBA.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Almost a foot of snow fell around Lincoln overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning, canceling school and leaving some drivers stranded. But all that wasn’t going to stop country fans from getting their fix as Thursday night marked Blake Shelton’s concert in the capital city.

“Oh, I can’t wait to hear him sing,” said Patty Engdahl, who attended the concert.

Between 5:30 and 7 p.m., thousands streamed in to see the concert, and it definitely was not “Some Beach.” Concert-goers crunched over grains of salt, not sand.

“We drove in a truck, so I think that helps a little,” Macy Kelly, a concert attendee, said.

Some made the drive down from Omaha, like Teresa Queen.

“We got quite a bit of snow, so we were wondering whether or not we would make it, but luckily it broke early enough that we were able to drive with pretty clear roads,” Queen said.

Thursday morning’s storm peppered Lincoln with more snow than the star city had seen in two years, putting cars to the test.

“We’ve got four-wheel drive on the little Nissan that we got,” said Tony Cruz, who was headed to the concert. “So we just took down O Street and come down this way, put it in four-wheel drive because I’ve got to get here to see Blake.”

Some concert-goers said there were some close calls along the way, and it’s not a trip they’ll soon forget.

“We had some scary moments when the old wife through I was driving a little too fast trailing behind two people,” said Nikolai Knezovich. “But we’re all good. We made it in one piece. And we’re ready to see Blake Shelton.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.