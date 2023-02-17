Some in Lincoln finding fun in all the snow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly nine inches of snow piled up in Lincoln Thursday. For some, it was a nuisance, but for others, it was a welcomed sight.

For the Johnston family who owns and operates Dragon and Son Lawn Care Services - Thursday wasn’t necessarily “fun” but it was “long-awaited”.

Quatez and his daughter, Saryia. were out shoveling Thursday. They were on house number four of 13 when our 10/11 crew met up with them.

“Transitioning over into the snow removal for the last past couple years have been strenuous on the budget,” Quatez said. “Without very significant snow like today, it’s been very hard on not just me, but the other snow companies that work in Lincoln.”

Others like Harold Lyon and Jennifer Schellpepper were working to dig out from the storm too.

For Harold, it was a first chance to use a new snow blower.

“Last year I had it all started and ready to go. It was gassed up and nothing. So this year, I was ready,” Harold said.

Jennifer was trying to dig out her hot tub.

“Snow and the hot tub go together very well,” Jennifer said.

