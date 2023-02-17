Weekend Forecast: Seasonable with some clouds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be slightly warmer this weekend and should top out near or above average. Overall, it will be pleasant and seasonal weekend with some cloud cover.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with the chance for some patchy fog in areas with snow on the ground. Fog should dissipate by the afternoon and leave partly to mostly sunny skies. A southwesterly breeze between 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph will help warm up temperatures a bit. Highs will top out in the upper 30s to upper 40s. High temperatures in areas with snow on the ground in portions of southern and eastern Nebraska will be the coolest. However, high temperatures will be above freezing, which will help to melt some of the recent snowfall.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Partly to mostly clear skies and the southwesterly breeze will follow us into the overnight hours.... which will also help to keep low temperatures at bay. Lows will only fall to the mid to upper 20s. A few areas of patchy fog may develop once again in areas with recent snowfall.

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Sunday will be slightly warmer with partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will top out primarily in the 40s across the state with a few areas remaining in the upper 30s. Despite warmer temperatures, a front will cause winds to take a more northwesterly component.... meaning a cool breeze around 10 to 15 mph. While conditions will be dry for much of the region, a few isolated light snow flurries or light rain activity is possible throughout the day in western Nebraska and the Panhandle. No measurable precipitation is expected and will be very isolated in nature.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

As we head into the new week... temperatures will hit their peak on Monday (President’s Day) and then will take a sharp decline into the 20s by Thursday and slowly rebound Friday. Another active pattern will set up Tuesday through Tuesday and bring the chance for precipitation to the region, plus breezy to windy conditions.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.