LFR responds to southeast Lincoln fire at East Lake Flats Apartment Complex

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the East Lake Flats Apartment Complex near South 91st Street and Pine Lake Road on Saturday at around 7:38 a.m.

According to LFR, firefighters received multiple reports of smoke and fire coming from the unoccupied, under-construction apartment. Due to the new construction, the fire was able to travel throughout the area and the attic.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No individuals were injured due to the incident.

LFR said the apartment was not a total loss. The fire seems to have started in apartments four and five.

