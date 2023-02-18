Sports Overtime: Friday, Feb. 17

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s Week 12 of the 2022 high school basketball season. Kevin Sjuts is here to provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 10/11 NOW area.

BOYS:

Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Lourdes Central Catholic 32

Sandhills/Thedford 69, Brady 41

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Ainsworth: Cody-Kilgore VS Ainsworth

@ Aquinas Catholic: Scotus Central Catholic VS Aquinas Catholic

@ Arapahoe: Alma VS Arapahoe

@ Arcadia/Loup City: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Arcadia/Loup City

@ Archbishop Bergan: West Point-Beemer VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Arlington: Omaha Concordia VS Arlington

@ Axtell: Southern Valley VS Axtell

@ Beatrice: Waverly VS Beatrice

@ Bellevue West: Millard North VS Bellevue West

@ Bennington: Mount Michael Benedictine VS Bennington

@ Bertrand: Cambridge VS Bertrand

@ Boone Central: Crofton VS Boone Central

@ Boys Town: Lincoln Lutheran VS Boys Town

@ Bridgeport: Lakota Tech, SD VS Bridgeport

@ Broken Bow: Amherst VS Broken Bow

@ CWC: Elba VS CWC

@ Centennial: Wilber-Clatonia VS Centennial

@ Central City: Columbus Lakeview VS Central City

@ Central Valley: Riverside VS Central Valley

@ Centura: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Centura

@ Chadron: Potter-Dix VS Chadron

@ Chase County: Sutherland VS Chase County

@ Clarkson/Leigh: David City VS Clarkson/Leigh

@ Columbus: Papillion-LaVista VS Columbus

@ Conestoga: Lyons-Decatur Northeast VS Conestoga

@ Crawford: Hemingford VS Crawford

@ Dorchester: Exeter-Milligan VS Dorchester

@ Dundy County Stratton: Medicine Valley VS Dundy County Stratton

@ Elgin Public/Pope John: St. Mary’s VS Elgin Public/Pope John

@ Elkhorn North: Northwest VS Elkhorn North

@ Elkhorn South: Bellevue East VS Elkhorn South

@ Elmwood-Murdock: Louisville VS Elmwood-Murdock

@ Fairbury: Falls City VS Fairbury

@ Fillmore Central: Thayer Central VS Fillmore Central

@ Fort Calhoun: North Bend Central VS Fort Calhoun

@ Franklin: Red Cloud VS Franklin

@ Freeman: Sterling VS Freeman

@ Friend: Cross County VS Friend

@ Fullerton: Palmer VS Fullerton

@ Gibbon: Overton VS Gibbon

@ Giltner: McCool Junction VS Giltner

@ Gordon-Rushville: Valentine VS Gordon-Rushville

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: St. Paul VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Hartington-Newcastle: Osmond-Randolph VS Hartington-Newcastle

@ Harvard: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Harvard

@ Heartland Lutheran: Blue Hill VS Heartland Lutheran

@ Hi-Line: Elm Creek VS Hi-Line

@ Hitchcock County: South Platte VS Hitchcock County

@ Holdrege: Hershey VS Holdrege

@ Homer: Wakefield VS Homer

@ Howells-Dodge: Lutheran High Northeast VS Howells-Dodge

@ Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer: Palmyra VS Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

@ Humphrey St. Francis: Twin River VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Plainview VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

@ Johnson County Central: Auburn VS Johnson County Central

@ Johnson-Brock: Mead VS Johnson-Brock

@ Kearney Catholic: Adams Central VS Kearney Catholic

@ Kenesaw: Wood River VS Kenesaw

@ Lawrence-Nelson: Deshler VS Lawrence-Nelson

@ Lincoln Christian: Bishop Neumann VS Lincoln Christian

@ Lincoln High: Norfolk VS Lincoln High

@ Lincoln North Star: Lincoln Southeast VS Lincoln North Star

@ Lincoln Southwest: Kearney VS Lincoln Southwest

@ Logan View-Scribner-Snyder: Yutan VS Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

@ Loomis: Maxwell VS Loomis

@ Malcolm: Wahoo VS Malcolm

@ Maywood-Hayes Center: Perkins County VS Maywood-Hayes Center

@ McCook: Cozad VS McCook

@ Meridian: BDS VS Meridian

@ Milford: Syracuse VS Milford

@ Millard South: Creighton Preparatory School VS Millard South

@ Millard West: Omaha Central VS Millard West

@ Mitchell: Kimball VS Mitchell

@ Nebraska Christian: Omaha Christian Academy VS Nebraska Christian

@ Niobrara/Verdigre: Neligh-Oakdale VS Niobrara/Verdigre

@ Norfolk Catholic: Cedar Catholic VS Norfolk Catholic

@ North Central: Stuart VS North Central

@ O’Neill: Battle Creek VS O’Neill

@ Ogallala: Gothenburg VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Brownell Talbot: Tekamah-Herman VS Omaha Brownell Talbot

@ Omaha Bryan: Omaha Buena Vista VS Omaha Bryan

@ Omaha Gross Catholic: Plattsmouth VS Omaha Gross Catholic

@ Omaha Northwest: Omaha South VS Omaha Northwest

@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Elkhorn VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic

@ Ord: Ravenna VS Ord

@ Osceola: High Plains Community VS Osceola

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Lincoln East VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Paxton: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Paxton

@ Pierce: Wayne VS Pierce

@ Platteview: Crete VS Platteview

@ Pleasanton: Ansley-Litchfield VS Pleasanton

@ Ponca: Creighton VS Ponca

@ Sandy Creek: Heartland VS Sandy Creek

@ Schuyler: Raymond Central VS Schuyler

@ Scottsbluff: Gering VS Scottsbluff

@ Shelby-Rising City: East Butler VS Shelby-Rising City

@ Shelton: Silver Lake VS Shelton

@ Sidney: Alliance VS Sidney

@ South Loup (Callaway/Arnold): Sumner-Eddyville-Miller VS South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

@ Southern: Pawnee City VS Southern

@ Summerland: Boyd County VS Summerland

@ Sutton: Superior VS Sutton

@ Tri County Northeast: Stanton VS Tri County Northeast

@ Tri County: Lewiston VS Tri County

@ Twin Loup: Burwell VS Twin Loup

@ Wallace: Creek Valley VS Wallace

@ Walthill: Nebraska Lutheran VS Walthill

@ Wauneta-Palisade: Arthur County VS Wauneta-Palisade

@ Wausa: Bloomfield VS Wausa

@ Weeping Water: Diller-Odell VS Weeping Water

@ West Holt: Santee VS West Holt

@ Winnebago: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Winnebago

@ Wisner-Pilger: Madison VS Wisner-Pilger

@ Wynot: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Wynot

GIRLS:

Adams Central 45, Minden 36

BDS 33, Deshler 32

Cross County 46, Centennial 36

Douglas County West 52, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 47

Southern Valley 64, North Platte St. Patrick’s 33

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Beatrice: Waverly VS Beatrice

@ Bellevue West: Millard North VS Bellevue West

@ Bennington: Omaha Duchesne Academy VS Bennington

@ Columbus: Papillion-LaVista VS Columbus

@ Elkhorn North: Northwest VS Elkhorn North

@ Elkhorn South: Bellevue East VS Elkhorn South

@ Grand Island: Omaha Burke VS Grand Island

@ Lincoln North Star: Lincoln Southeast VS Lincoln North Star

@ Lincoln Southwest: Kearney VS Lincoln Southwest

@ Millard South: Omaha Marian VS Millard South

@ Millard West: Omaha Central VS Millard West

@ Omaha Benson: Omaha North VS Omaha Benson

@ Omaha Northwest: Omaha South VS Omaha Northwest

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Lincoln East VS Papillion-LaVista South

Falls City Sacred Heart VS Parkview Christian (at Falls City Sacred Heart)

Falls City VS Syracuse (at Falls City High School )

Freeman VS Wilber-Clatonia (at Freeman Public Schools in Adams, NE)

Johnson-Brock VS Sterling (at Johnson-Brock Public Schools)

Lourdes Central Catholic VS Lincoln Lutheran (at Lourdes Central Catholic)

Platteview VS Ashland-Greenwood (at Platteview High School)

Shelton VS Lawrence-Nelson (at Shelton)

Superior VS Sutton (at Superior High School)

