Sunday Forecast: Seasonal with a mix of sun & clouds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday night’s cold front will cause slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday but will still remain near average for this time of year. It’ll be a quiet end to the weekend!

The cold front that moved through the 1011 region Saturday night will cause Sunday to be slightly cooler. High temperatures will still remain near or above average in the mid 30s to the mid 40s across the area. A few areas of patchy fog are possible in the morning but otherwise, the first half of the day will be mostly sunny. As we head into the mid to late afternoon to the remainder of the day, we will an increase of cloud cover... bringing a mix of sun and clouds, partly to mostly sunny skies. In addition, a few isolated spotty flurries, sprinkles or showers are possible across the region in the afternoon through the evening... but overall it should be a dry day.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday night to Monday morning will be mild with partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will only fall to the low to mid 20s.

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Come Monday (President’s Day), we will see some sunshine and winds will have switched to a westerly component meaning... slightly warmer high temperatures are likely. Highs will be in the mid 40s to the mid 50s! Overall, it will be mostly to partly sunny day with breezy conditions.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

After Monday, the week gets a little more active, as a few systems will move through the area and bring rain and snow chances along with breezy to windy conditions. The best chance for precipitation will be Wednesday with rain/snow possible and Thursday with snow possible. Temperatures will be on a steep decline after Monday and fall to the 20s by Thursday and Friday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

