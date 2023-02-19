Foundation holds fundraiser for youth cancer patients

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was a fundraiser for a good cause and a chance to have a little fun. The Tyson’s Treasure Chest Foundation kicked off a new event at Sun Valley Lanes on Saturday.

The “Dueces Cancer Bowling” event raised money to buy toys and blankets for kids undergoing cancer treatment. Inspired by its founder’s, Liz Chambers, loss of a son to brain cancer. Organizers asked for money and toy donations.

“We kind of created the event to spread awareness, help the kids that are actually currently in the hospitals. And bring them toys and blankets and anything to give them things to do while they were in the hospital,” Chambers said.

The event filled all 32 lanes with bowlers and ran from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tyson’s Treasure Chest will hold a similar event, but with golfing, in the summer.

