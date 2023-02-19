Kenesaw under Boil Water Notice after water main break

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Adams County Emergency Director reported on Sunday that the Village of Kenesaw experienced a water main break and that, effective immediately, all residents within the Village are required to boil their water.

Officials said residents should not consume water, if possible. Emergency drinking water will be available after 2:30 pm at the Kenesaw Fire Hall.

This Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice.

According to officials, processes are in place to quickly recover from this and the Village will keep residents informed as to the progress and when it will be safe to consume the water without boiling.

Officials recommend, if showering, residents should keep water away from their eyes, nose and mouth. Residents should not use unboiled water to brush their teeth,

