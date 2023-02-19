Kenesaw under Boil Water Notice after water main break

(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Adams County Emergency Director reported on Sunday that the Village of Kenesaw experienced a water main break and that, effective immediately, all residents within the Village are required to boil their water.

Officials said residents should not consume water, if possible.  Emergency drinking water will be available after 2:30 pm at the Kenesaw Fire Hall.

This Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice.

According to officials, processes are in place to quickly recover from this and the Village will keep residents informed as to the progress and when it will be safe to consume the water without boiling.

Officials recommend, if showering, residents should keep water away from their eyes, nose and mouth. Residents should not use unboiled water to brush their teeth,

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OCSO: Woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Friday
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the East Lake Flats near South 91st Street and...
LFR responds to southeast Lincoln fire at East Lake Flats Apartment Complex
The 2023 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
NSAA State Wrestling Championships: Highlights & Results
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office: Man escapes just before train smashes vehicle in Roca
Nebraska Athletics and Husker Basketball Guard Sam Griesel hosted a blood drive with the...
Paying it forward: Husker guard hosts blood drive inspired by close call

Latest News

Overnight Omaha shooting sends 1 to hospital
The Tyson’s Treasure Chest Foundation kicked off a new event at Sun Valley Lanes on Saturday.
Foundation holds fundraiser for youth cancer patients
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the East Lake Flats Apartment Complex near South...
LFR responds to southeast Lincoln fire at East Lake Flats Apartment Complex
A nonprofit is helping students move forward in learning music
Omaha nonprofit turns young musician’s dream into reality with repaired violin