Residential snow plows finish routes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This Thursday’s snow storm had plows working overtime at the county, city and even private level. Several private contractors worked to clear a way for drivers in residentials neighborhoods.

This is the first time in two years the City sent out private contractors to plow residential streets. Five companies started on residential streets at noon on Thursday, breaking up into different parts of the city.

Rutalkin Construction tackled the southeast and far northern parts of Lincoln, combing through the streets for 30 hours straight.

“It’s long,” said Ryan Anderson, the president of Rutalkin Construction Services. “The first 12, 18 hours is not too bad, but then at 4 o’clock in the morning, you start wondering when it’s going to end. By then the sun comes up at 8 o’clock, and you get a second wind.”

Anderson said the most challenging thing is needling through parked cars. He said most people abided by the parking ban on the odd side of the street, but occasionally, one of his twenty plows on the streets would have to work around vehicles parked on both sides.

Anderson said his company was prepared, even with the two-year gap.

“As far as pushing snow, it was just like riding a bike I guess,” he said. “But the worst part is getting geared up for those big storms. And then you change your plans.”

Now they’re preparing to clean up the hardpack in anticipation of more snow. That work will start at noon on Sunday.

