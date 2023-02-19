Residential snow plows finish routes

Snow plow company says 30-hour plowing operation was a success.
By John Grinvalds
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This Thursday’s snow storm had plows working overtime at the county, city and even private level. Several private contractors worked to clear a way for drivers in residentials neighborhoods.

This is the first time in two years the City sent out private contractors to plow residential streets. Five companies started on residential streets at noon on Thursday, breaking up into different parts of the city.

Rutalkin Construction tackled the southeast and far northern parts of Lincoln, combing through the streets for 30 hours straight.

“It’s long,” said Ryan Anderson, the president of Rutalkin Construction Services. “The first 12, 18 hours is not too bad, but then at 4 o’clock in the morning, you start wondering when it’s going to end. By then the sun comes up at 8 o’clock, and you get a second wind.”

Anderson said the most challenging thing is needling through parked cars. He said most people abided by the parking ban on the odd side of the street, but occasionally, one of his twenty plows on the streets would have to work around vehicles parked on both sides.

Anderson said his company was prepared, even with the two-year gap.

“As far as pushing snow, it was just like riding a bike I guess,” he said. “But the worst part is getting geared up for those big storms. And then you change your plans.”

Now they’re preparing to clean up the hardpack in anticipation of more snow. That work will start at noon on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OCSO: Woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Friday
The 2023 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
NSAA State Wrestling Championships: Highlights & Results
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office: Man escapes just before train smashes vehicle in Roca
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the East Lake Flats near South 91st Street and...
LFR responds to southeast Lincoln fire at East Lake Flats Apartment Complex
The body of 43-year-old Jamie Balluch of Bruning was found inside a grain bin.
Body of Bruning man found inside grain bin

Latest News

It was a fundraiser for a good cause and a chance to have a little fun. The Tyson’s Treasure...
Foundation holds fundraiser for youth cancer patients
Snow plow contractors finish residential routes.
Snow plows on residential streets
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Seasonal with a mix of sun & clouds
The legacy of Red Cloud-native Willa Cather will be honored throughout the year.
Willa Cather’s 150 years to be celebrated throughout 2023