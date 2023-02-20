1 killed in West Omaha single-car crash

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person is dead after a vehicle struck a tree Sunday night.

According to authorities, Uniform Patrol Bureau Officers were called to the area of 150th and Pacific for a single-vehicle crash at 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the driver of a 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on Pacific Street when they lost control, bounced off a curb over the center median, went offroad and struck a tree.

The driver, who has yet to be publicly identified by police, was declared dead at the scene.

Police say alcohol and no seatbelt use are being investigated as factors in the crash.

