Authorities looking for missing inmate with ties to central Nebraska

Julian Tapia was sentenced in 2020 on charges out of Buffalo County
Julian Tapia, 20, is missing from the Community Corrections Center - Omaha.
Julian Tapia, 20, is missing from the Community Corrections Center - Omaha.(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - An inmate with ties to central Nebraska is missing from the Community Corrections Center - Omaha.

CCC-O was notified by the electronic monitoring company that Julian Tapia, 20, had tampered with his electronic monitor earlier in the evening Sunday. The device was removed approximately a mile from the center.

Tapia started his sentence on July 17, 2020. He was sentenced to 8 to 21 years for first and second degree assaults out of Buffalo County. He has a parole hearing scheduled in February 2024 and a tentative release date of August 17, 2030.

Tapia is a Hispanic male, 6′ 4″, 190 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

