The calm before another round of precipitation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A mix of sun and clouds and seasonally warm conditions are on tap for Tuesday. Enjoy it while it lasts.... we’ve got big changes on the way.

Tuesday will be the calm before the next system that moves in late Tuesday night. Tuesday will bring variable cloud cover and breezy conditions; winds will be from the southeast between 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. It will be a seasonally mild day with high temperatures returning to the 40s and 50s. While the next weather system will move into the northwest by late Tuesday evening, northern and northeastern areas along the border could see a few light snow showers or flurries in the morning.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Rain and snow will move into the Panhandle and northwest in the late evening hours. (KOLN)

By late Tuesday evening, we will see the winter storm system start to move into portions of the Panhandle and the northwest and continue to track across the 1011 region through early Thursday morning and bring rain freezing rain, mixed precipitation, snow along with windy and cold conditions. Winter Storm Warnings will go into effect Tuesday evening and continue through Thursday morning for portions of the Panhandle, northwest and north central areas. Winter Storm Watches will go into effect late Tuesday and continue through late Wednesday or Thursday morning for portions of the Sandhills, central and northeastern Nebraska.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Watches will go into effect sometime on Tuesday and continue either though late Wednesday or Thursday morning. (KOLN)

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy and windy with temperatures falling to the single digits to the upper 30s. Precipitation in the panhandle and northern Nebraska will transition to snow early and continue as snow through the overnight hours.

Wednesday Low Temperatures (KOLN)

Snow continues in the Panhandle and northern areas. (KOLN)

Wednesday will bring several types of precipitation across the area and significantly cooler temperatures with windy conditions. High temperatures will range from the single digits in the northwest to the upper 40s in far southeastern areas. In the morning hours we will see snow continue along the northern border and spread southeastward through the day. Keep in mind it will be windy so limited visibility due to snow or blowing snow is possible. However, in the morning to afternoon hours we could see mixed precipitation, freezing drizzle, rain in the southeast and south-central areas. Southeastern areas could see a lull in the activity come late afternoon but then start up again in the late evening and continue through the overnight hours.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Snow possible for much of the state with the southeast seeing the possibility of mixed precipitation. (KOLN)

The chance for snow will continue through Wednesday night and into Thursday afternoon.

Majority of the 1011 region will see the bulk of the precipitation as snow, but portions of south central and eastern Nebraska could see several types including rain, freezing rain, mixed precipitation and snow. When it is all said and done, the most significant snowfall potential resides in the northwest and along the northern tier of the state and then slowly declines to the south, southeast. For Lincoln and southeastern areas at this time, it looks like we are once again, on the fridge of snowfall accumulations.... we are leaning towards 1 to 3 inches possible...it will depend on the temperatures and changeover if the rain/mixed precipitation to snow on Wednesday.

Tuesday Evening though Thursday Afternoon (KOLN)

After Thursday temperatures will slowly rise through the weekend. We will have the small chance for snow Friday afternoon and then the chance for rain late Sunday and into Monday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

