Former YRTC Geneva residents, parents suing DHHS over alleged rights violations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Photos of the Geneva YRTC in 2019 submitted to a federal judge show dirty and damaged rooms, unfinished maintenance work, ceilings with missing tiles, and exposed wires.

Conditions a Nebraska woman, 10/11 Now is keeping anonymous to protect her daughter’s identity, said she started hearing about in phone calls as soon as her daughter got to the facility.

“I was hearing from my daughter and other girls out there that were reaching out to me about moldy conditions, rats, holes and walls, water damage, the trench work,” the mom said. “The wires exposed wires that girls were taken out of the walls to hurt themselves with and staff, you know, kind of walking out of their jobs.”

Those claims were backed up by a 2021 watchdog report completed by the Office of the Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare. They’re also, in part, why the mom, another parent, and four girls who lived there are suing DHHS administrators in federal court.

The plaintiffs are being represented by the ACLU of Nebraska’s Scout Richters. She said the lawsuit was filed over a year ago, but they’ve been following the situation since it came to light in 2019.

“The state undertook the obligation to take custody of these girls and provide them services, knowing that they were in need of intense, intense services, in some cases to keep them safe,” Richters said. “And instead of meeting that obligation, they failed these girls time and time again.”

The mom said those initial calls of complaints weren’t what she expected from a program meant to help her child.

“I was very concerned and upset and curious as to why she was put in a place like this,” she said.

But the pictures only show part of the story. The lawsuit also alleges the girls didn’t have educational or mental health programming, and that they were kept in solitary confinement.

“We’re talking about days, sometimes weeks at a time,” Richters said. “Where girls were placed in confinement and had no access to a restroom, water, and no electricity and were forced to be in these rooms again, for days and weeks at a time.”

The lawsuit alleges DHHS CEO Dannette Smith, Juvenile Services Administrator Mark Labouchardiere, former Juvenile Service Administrator Trevor Spiegel and former Facility Administrator Dan Scarborough violated the girls’ eighth and fourteenth amendment rights.

“The Eighth Amendment is against the protection against cruel and unusual punishment,” Richters said. “And then the 14th Amendment is a due process claim. And they both work to allege similar things generally about the conditions and what the girls experienced at the hands of the state.”

10/11 Now reached out to DHHS for comment on the lawsuit. A spokesperson said: “The department is not at liberty to comment on pending litigation.”

Previous reporting done by 10/11 Now shows a lot of changes have been made to the YRTC system, including closing the YRTC Geneva and opening a new facility in Hastings, but the lawsuit said the damage is ongoing.

“She is still having a lot of evidence of the trauma, trust issues, nightmares,” the mother said.

The goal of the lawsuit is to get the girls the resource they need to move on from that trauma and to hold the administrators accountable for the alleged wrongdoing.

“I want justice for all the girls that were out there. I want to make sure no child ever ever goes through anything like this again,” the woman said. “I want to make sure that system changes to help children not hurt them.”

In September, a federal judge decided to allow the lawsuit’s claim of constitutional rights violations to move forward. Right now, the ACLU is working on the next steps in the case like scheduling dates for depositions and discovery.

