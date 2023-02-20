Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln helps build homes for those in need

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The biting cold and snow of Nebraska winters usually slows the pace of construction, but for the staff and volunteers at Habitat for Humanity, the season makes providing housing more crucial. That’s why they’re working through the winter on several projects.

Outside Blanca’s soon-to-be-home, the puttering of a truck engine forms the playlist for a house under construction. Contractors take turns brining in door and wood, and for Blanca, right now, it’s all a little too good to be true.

“It’s such a positive impact, honestly,” Blanca said. “I’m really grateful for the opportunity that they’re giving me, building this home.”

Blanca has never owned a home. As a child, she followed her parents from apartment to apartment. No matter how hard they worked, she said they couldn’t become home owners. She wants to clear that uncertainty away for her kids.

“I feel like stability for them is one of my biggest goals,” Blanca said. “Also because, just growing up, we didn’t have that. We were always moving from one place to another and I think that impacts kids, not always negatively, but it can.”

That stability is exactly what Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln strives to create. By helping build a home and providing it with an affordable mortgage, generally capped at a third of the owner’s income.

“Our goal is to help empower families,” said Deanna Walz, Director of Development, Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln. “To give them a safe, affordable place to live. When people own their own home, they have the ability to grow wealth, to escape that cycle of generational poverty.”

Blanca, feeling the weight of her new responsibilities, said she’s a little nervous to be a home-owner. She’s also excited for the months to come, as her hands and those of volunteers, put the finishing touches on a brand new home.

“There’s pride in that, but also, it brings me more connected to the house,” Blanca said. “Later on, I’m going to be like, oh well I worked on this, I helped do this. like I actually physically did this, for myself but especially for my family.”

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is building homes for eight families this year. Out of a total 80 applicants, five are under construction currently and three are in the planning phases

