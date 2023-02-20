Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln helps build homes for those in need

The biting cold and snow of Nebraska winters usually slows the pace of construction, but for...
The biting cold and snow of Nebraska winters usually slows the pace of construction, but for the staff and volunteers at Habitat for Humanity, the season makes providing housing more crucial.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The biting cold and snow of Nebraska winters usually slows the pace of construction, but for the staff and volunteers at Habitat for Humanity, the season makes providing housing more crucial. That’s why they’re working through the winter on several projects.

Outside Blanca’s soon-to-be-home, the puttering of a truck engine forms the playlist for a house under construction. Contractors take turns brining in door and wood, and for Blanca, right now, it’s all a little too good to be true.

“It’s such a positive impact, honestly,” Blanca said. “I’m really grateful for the opportunity that they’re giving me, building this home.”

Blanca has never owned a home. As a child, she followed her parents from apartment to apartment. No matter how hard they worked, she said they couldn’t become home owners. She wants to clear that uncertainty away for her kids.

“I feel like stability for them is one of my biggest goals,” Blanca said. “Also because, just growing up, we didn’t have that. We were always moving from one place to another and I think that impacts kids, not always negatively, but it can.”

That stability is exactly what Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln strives to create. By helping build a home and providing it with an affordable mortgage, generally capped at a third of the owner’s income.

“Our goal is to help empower families,” said Deanna Walz, Director of Development, Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln. “To give them a safe, affordable place to live. When people own their own home, they have the ability to grow wealth, to escape that cycle of generational poverty.”

Blanca, feeling the weight of her new responsibilities, said she’s a little nervous to be a home-owner. She’s also excited for the months to come, as her hands and those of volunteers, put the finishing touches on a brand new home.

“There’s pride in that, but also, it brings me more connected to the house,” Blanca said. “Later on, I’m going to be like, oh well I worked on this, I helped do this. like I actually physically did this, for myself but especially for my family.”

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is building homes for eight families this year. Out of a total 80 applicants, five are under construction currently and three are in the planning phases

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OCSO: Woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Friday
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the East Lake Flats near South 91st Street and...
LFR responds to southeast Lincoln fire at East Lake Flats Apartment Complex
The 2023 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
NSAA State Wrestling Championships: Highlights & Results
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office: Man escapes just before train smashes vehicle in Roca
Two new legal developments in the case of a La Vista woman who wants her missing son declared...
Police Chief asks court to quash subpoena in case of missing La Vista boy

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
Monday Forecast: A pleasant & partly cloudy President’s Day
The Malone Community Center celebrated Black history at an annual event Sunday afternoon. It...
Malone Community Center celebrates Black history
Malone Center celebrates Black history
Malone Center celebrates Black history
A woman gets closure regarding a lost family member after a submarine from World War II was found
U.S. submarine lost during WWII found with connections to Omaha