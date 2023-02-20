Jelly Roll plans Omaha concert tour stop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Country rapper Jelly Roll will perform in Omaha as part of his “Backroad Baptism Tour” announced Monday.

Jelly Roll will perform Aug. 25 with supporting acts Ashley McBryde and Struggle Jennings also scheduled to appear.

“Jelly Roll made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022,” according to his promoter’s Monday news release. “...(He) continues to resonate with fans and tap into Jelly’s uniquely-connective ability to bring fans ‘therapeutic music.’”

Jelly Roll will also be opening for Eric Church along the way, the release states.

Tickets for Jelly Roll’s upcoming Omaha concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster, with a presale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. VIP packages are also available, according to the release.

The 44-stop tour kicks off in Mississippi in July and will include performances around the region: Rapid City, S.D.; Kansas City, St. Louis, and Milwaukee; as well as locations in Colorado, Michigan, and Indiana. The tour is slated to end in October in Florida.

